Diogo Jota: League-winning Liverpool forward was a dedicated family man

Diogo Jota was a dedicated family man who married his long-term partner less than two weeks ago.

His two young sons and baby daughter, born only in November, were by his side as he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League title win in May.

On June 22 he married his girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Portugal, describing it on social media as a “day we will never forget”.

The day before his death, in what would be his final Instagram post, he shared his wedding video with fans.

His bride said of the day that her “dream came true”, and that she had said “yes to forever”.

Born in the Portuguese city of Porto in 1996, Jota grew up in Gondomar, and his parents Joaquim and Isabel were still paying for him to play for the local club until the age of 16.

He joined Paços de Ferreira’s youth setup in 2013 and three years later signed a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid.

He was a key player in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ promotion to the Premier League after he signed for them on a one-season loan in 2017/18.

Jota then joined Wolves permanently in 2018 and impressed in the Premier League over the next two seasons, leading to Liverpool buying him in September 2020 for a fee of more than £40 million.

When he joined Jurgen Klopp’s league-winning squad, the number 20 became an important part of the team.

Jota struggled with injuries at Liverpool, missing 99 games for club and country during his time at Anfield because of muscular problems, a knee ligament tear and calf issues.

Playing in the Premier League, and helping Liverpool to the trophy this season, was something he could “not even dream” of when he was a child, he said.

He scored six goals in 26 appearances in the 2024/25 season.

Jota told Liverpoolfc.com last month: “It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream. To arrive at this moment was outstanding.

“It’s massive. It’s something I could not even dream when I was a kid. I wanted to play in the Premier League but I didn’t even imagine to win it, I just wanted to be there playing. I knew it was the best league in the world.”

As he began to establish himself at the club after sustaining a knee injury in 2020, he also became father to his first son, Dinis.

Cardoso moved with him to Liverpool and later took their son to games at Anfield, sporting a “Dinis 20” shirt.

Jota scored 21 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 season for Liverpool and at the beginning of the following season extended his time at the club by signing a new contract.

Meanwhile, Cardoso, 28, was pregnant with their second child, a son named Duarte.

Jota, whose real name is Diogo Silva, chose the surname to distinguish himself from other players of the same name when he began training as a youngster.

Cardoso has posted pictures of the “Cardoso-Silva” family on Instagram, also showing the three beagles they have.

He scored 15 goals in the 2023/24 season, despite being struck by injuries once again, suffering a hamstring injury and later having issues in one of his calves.

Jota regularly posted images of his family on his Instagram, sharing their sunny holidays and Christmas photoshoots in matching pyjamas.

He proposed to Cardoso in 2022 after almost 10 years together. Their daughter was born in November 2024.

Jota died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, also a professional footballer, who played for Penafiel.

The two men died after the car in which they were travelling crashed in Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday.

Liverpool said they were “devastated” at the “unimaginable loss”.