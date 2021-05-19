‘Premium economy’ train travel launched on West Coast line

Domestic railway passengers are now able to choose from three different classes of journey for the first time in years under plans by an operator to "transform" services on the West Coast line.

Avanti West Coast, which serves customers from London and Birmingham all the way up to Liverpool, Carlisle and Edinburgh, is introducing a premium economy option in addition to its other services.

Under the premium economy option, West Coat main line travellers can expect wider seats, more leg room and will be guaranteed a table - extras which bosses say will "set a new benchmark" for UK rail travel.