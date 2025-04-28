Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a freeze on prescription charges in England, marking the first time prices have remained static in three years.

The move, confirmed for the 2025/26 financial year, will hold the cost of a single prescription item at £9.90.

The freeze also extends to pre-payment certificates (PPCs) for those who regularly require prescriptions. A three-month PPC will remain at £32.05, while the cost of a 12-month PPC will stay fixed at £114.50.

The cost of the hormone replacement therapy (HRT) certificate will also be held at the current rate.

According to Government figures, this freeze is projected to save patients an estimated £18 million next year.

Existing exemptions for certain groups will remain in place, ensuring continued access to free prescriptions for those who qualify.

Sir Keir announced the price freeze on a visit to a health centre in Rossendale, Lancashire.

open image in gallery Sir Keir announced the freeze on a visit to Rossendale

“There’s a sort of cost-of-living crisis that is still very challenging for people, so this is an important measure in that,” he said.

“It’s not the only measure of course – we are taking steps on school uniforms to limit the cost of school uniforms, we’re driving up the minimum wage, we’ve got breakfast clubs coming on stream, that’s something we announced last week, which will save families about £450.

“Each of these, in their incremental way, will ease the pressure that people feel because of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “This Government’s plan for change will always put working people first and our moves today to freeze prescription charges will put money back into the pockets of millions of patients.

“Fixing our NHS will be a long road – but by working closer with our pharmacies we’re saving money and shifting care to the community where it’s closer to your home.

“We made the difficult but necessary choices at the budget to fund moves like this and change our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “We promised to build an NHS fit for the future and that started with the £26 billion funding boost I delivered at the budget, to repair and improve the many vital services it provides.

“Since then, waiting lists are falling, staff are better paid and supported, and today £18 million has been kept in patient’s pockets by freezing prescription charges – easing the cost of living through our plan for change, delivering for all.”

open image in gallery National Pharmacy Association chairman Nick Kaye ( Supplied/National Pharmacy Association )

Nick Kaye, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents 6,000 independent pharmacies, called for the abolition of charges.

He said: “It is good news for patients and pharmacies that the Government has taken the step to freeze the prescription charge today for the first time in three years.

“However, we’ve long called for the prescription charge to be scrapped, which acts as a barrier to some patients accessing vital medication and this is something we’d urge the Government to work towards.

“As pharmacists, we are health care professionals and have no interest in being tax collectors.”

Groups already exempt from prescription charges include children under 16 and those aged 16-18 in full-time education; people aged 66 and over; pregnant women and those who have had a baby in the last 12 months; people with specified medical conditions like diabetes or cancer and have valid exemption certificates.

Those receiving some benefits and NHS inpatients also receive free prescriptions.