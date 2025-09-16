Trump lands in UK for second state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has landed in the UK for his second state visit after hailing the “great honour” of being hosted by his “friend” the King at Windsor Castle.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was among those greeting the US President as he disembarked Air Force One at London Stansted airport on Tuesday evening.

RAF personnel from The King’s Colour Squadron lined up as he stepped off the plane, forming a guard of honour.

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to travel onwards to stay overnight at Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador in Regent’s Park.

He will then visit Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.

There are no public-facing engagements for the president, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.

But he hinted at possible tariff relief for UK steel ahead of talks with Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of landing, Mr Trump said: “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who’s now King, is my friend.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it’s a great honour.”

He added: “I’m there also on trade. They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit.

“We’ve made a deal, and it’s a great deal, and I’m into helping them.”