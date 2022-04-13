Preston fire: Girl, 3, and boy, 5, die after family trapped in burning building
Lancashire Police launches investigation into cause of blaze
Two children have died from their injuries after a fire tore through a building in Preston on Friday evening.
Lancashire Police said they arrived at the property in Coronation Crescent around 8pm, following reports that people were trapped inside the building.
A mother and her two young children - a three-year-old girl and a five year-old boy - were taken to hospital, where the siblings died after medical intervention was withdrawn on Tuesday, the force added.
The woman, who is in her 20s, is understood to be in a stable condition.
A 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of arson, before being released with no further action taken, the police said.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by the local emergency services.
Announcing the deaths, Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.
“Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”
Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1305 of April 8th.
