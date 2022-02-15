Authorities must urgently address concerns about discrimination and the “de-facto criminalisation of children” in the Prevent counter-extremism programme, a United Nations expert has said.

Professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in counter-terrorism, said police and the Home Office must have the confidence of all parts of society for “long-term success in preventing violence”.

She warned that a report by campaigners, which called for the Prevent programme to be withdrawn, raised questions about its “pre-criminal” interventions over radicalisation concerns.

“The data provided underscores the critical need to directly attend to deep concerns about discrimination, stigma, de-facto criminalisation of individuals, particularly children, privacy violations, intrusion on the freedom to practice one’s religious beliefs, and negative impact on the right to education, health, and participation in public affairs for targeted individuals, primarily Muslims,” she added.

“It is my sincere hope that this report will enable a broader and necessary conversation to take place about the operation of the current Prevent strategy in the UK.”

Her comments were published in a report produced by the People’s Review of Prevent, which was mounted by campaign groups that withdrew from a separate review commissioned by the government.

After collating 300 testimonies taken between 2014 and 2021, the report labelled the Prevent programme “ineffective, disproportionate and discriminatory” and called for it to be stopped.

It accused Prevent of undermining “genuine safeguarding”, by placing national security above the best interests of children and the right to family life.

It said there was evidence of “police officers questioning innocent children” and retaining their data without adequate legal protections.

The report, published on Tuesday, also accused Prevent of being Islamophobic, undermining free expression and targeting legal actions and behaviours without adequate justification.

“It takes the signs among young people of ordinary identity development and explorations in belonging as indications of ‘riskiness’,” it added. “We call on the government to withdraw its Prevent strategy on the grounds that it is ineffective, disproportionate and discriminatory.”

The government-commissioned Prevent review has been delayed several times since being announced by ministers in January 2019, following years of accusations that it was stigmatising Muslims and stifling free speech in schools and universities.

Cameron's anti-extremism plan

Campaign groups objected to the appointment of former Charity Commission head William Shawcross as the lead reviewer, over past comments where he called “Europe and Islam one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future”.

His report was due to be published by the end of last year but he asked Priti Patel for an extension “to give Prevent the consideration it deserves”.

“My review will set out recommendations for how the government should develop its approach to engage with and support people vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism over the next five years, as the threat evolves,” Mr Shawcross said in December.

The previous reviewer appointed, Lord Carlile, stepped down in December 2019 amid legal action over alleged bias and the review’s terms of reference.

Recent terror attacks sparked renewed concerns about the programme and its ability to stop people being drawn towards violence.

Several terrorists, including those who launched the 2017 Parsons Green bombing, and 2020 Reading and Streatham stabbings, had previously been referred to Prevent over suspected radicalisation, as had several extremists jailed for plotting attacks.

A legal requirement known as the “Prevent duty” for institutions including schools, the NHS and councils to report suspected extremists was introduced in 2015, sparking fresh accusations of state-sanctioned spying.

The government later refused calls for change from the Home Affairs Committee, Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, Joint Committee on Human Rights, MPs and charities.

Prevent officials have denied that the programme disproportionately targets Muslims, and say the figures on referrals show it deals with a wide range of ideologies.

Counter-terrorism police view the scheme as a vital “safeguarding” measure that can allow early intervention before young people commit criminal offences resulting in prosecution.

Out of 4,915 referrals to Prevent in the year to March 2021, more than half were for individuals with a mixed, unstable or unclear ideology.

A quarter of referrals were due to concerns over Islamist radicalisation and 22 per cent related to right-wing radicalisation.

The largest age group was children and young people aged 20 and under, including 969 under the age of 15.

Of those referred to Prevent, 21 per cent were found to “require no further action” after assessment and half were passed on to other services, such as education, housing and mental health, for alternative support.

A further 27 per cent were considered by the Channel counter-radicalisation scheme, which sees people paired with “intervention providers”.