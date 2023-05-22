The Independent becomes exclusive news partner of Pride in London 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A year-long news partnership with Pride in London has been announced by The Independent, including the relaunch of The Pride List – a celebration of extraordinary LGBT+ changemakers.

The Independent will also showcase its coverage of LGBT+ reports and features in a new Pride homepage hub, making coverage available to more than 70 million readers globally.

The collaboration includes commercial and marketing initiatives during the upcoming Pride Month and the Pride in London march on 1 July.

As part of its coverage, The Independent is relaunching The Pride List, which first began more than two decades ago as the Pink List.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief, said: “The Independent has always been proud and unwavering in its championing of the LGBT+ community and it is a privilege to publish The Pride List, which will honour those who have done the most to make change happen in our society.

“Our Pride activity will run over the next year - and beyond - carrying on our steadfast commitment to support LGBT+ people every single day.”

Pride in London chief executive Christopher Joell-Deshields said: “We are honoured to welcome back The Independent as our official news partner. Its commitment to amplifying the voices and stories of the LGBT+ community aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity.

“Together, through the Pride Hub, we will create a powerful platform to share the news and experiences that matter most to our community.”

Pride in London is a majority volunteer-led organisation responsible for delivering the capital’s flagship LGBT+ Pride parade and events since 2013. The annual event now welcomes over 1.5 million LGBT+ people and allies onto the streets of London.