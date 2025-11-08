Primark issues product recalls for baby items over safety fears
Primark urged customers to stop using the product and return it immediately to their nearest store
Primark has issued two urgent product recalls after noting a “safety issue” with baby-related items.
The clips, which are used to secure a baby’s dummy to their clothes or to a pram, have been recalled because they "do not meet our usual high safety standards”, the retailer said in a statement.
Customers who bought the 2pk Soother Clip – Baby Bear (Kimball no. 69489) and 2pk Soother Clip - Balloon (Kimball no. 80010) are urged to stop using the product “immediately”.
Primark has asked for the products to be returned to their stores as soon as possible.
The products were sold in Primark stores at various points between March and September this year.
“We’ve learned the products do not meet our usual high safety standards,” the retailer said.
“The products are not fully compliant to the relevant safety standards specific to soother clips.
“Please stop using the product immediately. Please return the product to any of our Primark stores. It is not necessary to show proof of purchase.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and concerns this may cause,” Primark added.
“Spread the word about this recall, especially if you know that the recalled product was offered, borrowed or sold to someone else.”
All returned products will be fully refunded, Primark said. They have requested that customers email help.uk@help.primark.com for further information.
