School warning as pupil ‘suffers cardiac episode after drinking Prime’

A pupil has suffered a “cardiac episode” after drinking a Prime energy drink, a school has said.

Milton Primary School in Newport, sent a text message to parents on Tuesday following reports from a parent that their child had to have their stomach pumped after drinking the fad drink, which contains 200mg of caffeine.

The school’s management said it wanted to make parents aware of the incident, although it did not happen in school.

The message, reported by WalesOnline, read: "This morning a parent has reported that their child has had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink.

"The child had to have their stomach pumped and although better now the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potential harmful effects."

Prime drinks was launched in 2022, promoted by Logan Paul and KSI. A frenzy was induced when the drinks went out of stock in supermarkets and people were scouring their local shops. Later, cans were being resold for 10 times their retail value online.

Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine per 12oz can, while a typical caffeinated soft drink generally contains just 30 to 40mg of caffeine and an 8oz cup of coffee has between 80 and 100mg. Prime Energy is not recommended for children under 18, according to the official website.

In January, Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy told The Mirror: "I would not recommend children drink Prime energy drinks or other energy drinks for children of any age. Children don't need energy drinks anyway – they have plenty of energy. If your child is lacking in energy take them to see their GP – do not give them an energy drink."

The Independent has approached Prime for comment. Milton Primary School had no comment to make.