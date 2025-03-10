Starmer tells Trump he hopes US-Ukraine talks allow support for Kyiv to resume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has told Donald Trump he wants US-Ukraine talks to have a “positive outcome” that will result in the resumption of military aid and intelligence-sharing.

The US president paused the supply of weapons and crucial intelligence for Kyiv’s war effort following his public spat with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Prime Minister, who spoke to Mr Trump on Monday, said he hoped peace talks in Saudi Arabia would allow the US President to restore support to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister said that UK officials had been speaking to Ukraine officials over the weekend and they remain committed to a lasting peace.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable US aid and intelligence-sharing to be restarted.”

The talks between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, starting on Tuesday, form part of an intensive week of international diplomatic activity to find a peace deal to end the war.

Sir Keir will lead a call with like-minded allies from the “coalition of the willing” on Saturday.

The call will involve leaders who have expressed an interest in contributing to or supporting a peacekeeping mission to deter Russia’s Vladimir Putin from launching a future attempt to conquer Ukraine if a deal to end the conflict is reached.

Military chiefs from potential members of the coalition will meet in Paris this week, with French officials indicating around 30 countries – including not only European nations but states in Asia and Oceania – will take part.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin will attend for the UK before Defence Secretary John Healey meets opposite numbers from France, Germany, Italy and Poland in the French capital on Wednesday.

The meeting of defence ministers will also be attended by representatives from Nato and the European Union, with Ukraine’s Rustem Umerov dialling in.

Foreign ministers from the G7 – including David Lammy and US counterpart Marco Rubio – will meet in Canada from Wednesday to Friday.

Mr Lammy said he spoke to Mr Rubio and Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday “about how we keep the process for peace moving forward ahead of discussions in Saudi Arabia”.

The talks involving the US and Ukraine on Tuesday come after Mr Zelensky, Sir Keir and French president Emmanuel Macron agreed to work on peace proposals.

Not all the nations involved in the “coalition of the willing” are expected to commit to join a peacekeeping force, although they could offer logistical help for troops in Ukraine or other forms of support.

Sir Keir has stressed the need for Mr Trump’s US to provide a “backstop” security guarantee, a commitment to intervene if a European-led peacekeeping mission comes under threat.

Government insiders have warned of a “chicken and egg” situation where nations will not promise troops without US guarantees, but Mr Trump will not make commitments unless Europe steps up to defend itself.