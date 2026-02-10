Keir Starmer: I will never walk away from the country that I love
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Labour infighting in his first public appearance since resisting calls to quit.
A defiant Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will “never walk away” after coming under pressure to quit as Prime Minister.
In his first public comments since Labour’s Scottish leader Anas Sarwar called for him to quit, Sir Keir hit out at infighting within the party.
Speaking at an event in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister said the political “turmoil” would not stop him focusing on tackling cost-of-living pressures and improving opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
He said: “I am their Prime Minister, and this is their Government and I will never give up on that fight.
“There are some people in recent days who say the Labour Government should have a different part, a fight with itself, instead of a fight for the millions of people who need us to fight for them.
“And I say to them: I will never walk away from the mandate I was given to change this country.
“I will never walk away from the people that I’m charged with fighting for and I will never walk away from the country that I love.”
