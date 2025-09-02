Starmer considering digital ID and housing migrants at old industrial sites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister is considering introducing new digital ID cards in a bid to crack down on small boats crossings, Downing Street has indicated.

But No 10 stopped short of saying whether it would consider introducing compulsory national identification cards.

As Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to empty asylum hotels of migrants, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman also said plans to house migrants in “modular buildings” and at old industrial sites are under discussion.

Sir Keir is due to gather ministers to plan action on going “further and faster” on tackling illegal migration on Tuesday afternoon, according to No 10.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir reiterated migration was a “central issue” as the Cabinet met on Tuesday, and called for “further and faster” action on it.

The spokesman also said: “He said it was easy to understand the frustration people feel at the level of illegal crossings and the site of asylum hotels in their communities.

“He will be chairing a ministerial meeting later today to consider how we can go further and faster to combat illegal crossings.

“This includes continuing to work with the French authorities, cracking down on pull factors and illegal working, including exploring options around digital ID, accelerating the closure of hotels and looking at better forms of accommodation, and driving further progress returning people with no right to be here.”

No 10 has previously downplayed the introduction of digital ID cards to deter Channel crossings, after prominent public figures including former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair made the case for the measure.

Asked whether ministers were considering rolling out a compulsory national ID card, the PM’s spokesman said: “We’re willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration, and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (Pat McFadden) referenced that over the weekend in terms of applications of digital ID to the immigration system.

“The point here is looking at what works, ensuring that we’re doing what we can to address some of the drivers of illegal migration, tackle those pull factors, ensure that we’re doing everything we can to crack down on illegal working.

“We’ve made significant progress when it comes to illegal working, surged arrests by 50%, but there’s more to do in this space.”

Ministers are also looking at housing migrants “using modular buildings, on industrial sites, ex-military sites” to clear asylum hotels, No 10 indicated.

The hotels have become the focal point of several demonstrations in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

He has denied the charges.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier suggested to broadcasters the Government is confident it can speed up efforts to empty the hotels before its self-imposed deadline of the end of the Parliament.

But she appeared at odds with No 10 when she failed to guarantee that returns under the Government’s “one-in, one-out” deal with France would begin in September.

In contrast, the PM’s spokesman was confident returns would start within the month, telling reporters: “We fully expect that to happen.”

On Monday, Ms Cooper announced the existing refugee family reunion route will be suspended this week as a new measure to limit migration.

The Government is also seeking to crack down on international students claiming asylum once their visas come to an end.

The Home Office is launching a new campaign where, for the first time, it will directly contact international students and their families by email or text, warning them they must leave if they have no right to remain.

Nearly 10,000 students and dependants were contacted last week and tens of thousands more are expected to receive the guidance in the coming weeks before their visas expire.

The message also warns an asylum claim that lacks merit will be “swiftly and robustly refused”.