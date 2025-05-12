Minister defends PM’s ‘island of strangers’ claim amid Labour backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has defended Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that Britain risks becoming an “island of strangers” without toughened border controls amid a growing backlash among Labour backbenchers and charities.

The Prime Minister used a Downing Street speech on Monday to lay out plans to “significantly” reduce net migration as the ruling party seeks to head off the electoral threat from Reform UK.

He suggested that without better integration, the country risks “becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together”.

Left-wing MPs including Labour’s Nadia Whittome, along with migrant campaign groups, have condemned Sir Keir’s rhetoric as “dangerous” and divisive.

Migration minister Seema Malhotra dismissed suggestions that Sir Keir’s choice of language was anti-migrant when pressed on what the Prime Minister’s underlying message had been during an interview later on Monday.

“What that really recognises is that without ways in which we’ve got common ties that bind us together, the way in which we can communicate well with each other, neighbours can talk to each other, people can play a part and play a role in their communities, that we risk being communities that live side by side, rather than work and walk together,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

Asked whether the Prime Minister had been saying there were too many people moving to the UK and integration cannot happen fast enough, Ms Malhotra said: “Well no, that’s not what he was saying.

“I think what he recognised as well in the press statement this morning was how much migration has been and remains a vital part of our identity.”

Ms Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, said: “The step-up in anti-migrant rhetoric from the Government is shameful and dangerous.

“Migrants are our neighbours, friends and family. To suggest that Britain risks becoming ‘an island of strangers’ because of immigration mimics the scaremongering of the far-right.”

Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill Bell Ribeiro-Addy appeared to endorse the message by reposting Ms Whittome’s statement on social media site X.

Labour MP for Luton North Sarah Owen warned that “chasing the tail of the right risks taking our country down a very dark path”.

She said: “I am proud of what immigrants like my mum and those across Luton North have given to our country.

“The best way to avoid becoming an ‘island of strangers’ is investing in communities to thrive – not pitting people against each other.

“I’ve said it before and will say it again: chasing the tail of the right risks taking our country down a very dark path.”

Zarah Sultana, the Coventry East MP who sits as an Independent following a rebel vote over the two-child benefit cap, accused Sir Keir of imitating Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood speech” in the 1960s.

“That speech fuelled decades of racism and division. Echoing it today is a disgrace,” she said.

“It adds to anti-migrant rhetoric that puts lives at risk. Shame on you, Keir Starmer.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was elected last year as an Independent, said: “The problems in our society are not caused by migrants or refugees.

“They are caused by an economic system rigged in favour of corporations and billionaires.

“If the Government wanted to improve people’s lives, it would tax the rich and build an economy that works for us all.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said the language was “divisive” and “lifted straight out of Reform’s playbook”.

Care4Calais, a refugee charity, said the Prime Minister’s “dangerous” rhetoric risked fanning the flames of the far-right, and called on him to apologise.

“This is dangerous language for any prime minister to use. Has Starmer forgotten last year’s far-right riots?” Steve Smith, the charity’s chief executive, said.

“Shameful language like this will only inflame the fire of the far-right and risks further race riots that endanger survivors of horrors such as war, torture and modern slavery.

“Starmer must apologise.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “It’s right that ministers look to address concern over immigration, but the public wants principled competence rather than populist performance.”

Natasha Tsangarides, associate director of advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said: “Successive governments have been hooked on the cheap political points they can score by punching down on migrants, and it appears that this Labour Government is no different.

“Instead of more appeasement to the right wing, this Government should focus on building an effective and humane immigration system, including a fair and effective asylum process that’s capable of making the right decision quickly, so that survivors of torture can recover in safety and rebuild their lives in strong and united communities.”