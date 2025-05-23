One third of people back restoring winter fuel payments to all pensioners – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One third of Britons think winter fuel payments should be restored to all pensioners, a survey has suggested after Sir Keir Starmer’s partial U-turn on restricting the benefit.

The Prime Minister said this week that he wanted to look at widening eligibility for the payments worth up to £300 after Labour limited who could receive the payment last year.

But officials have not said how many more pensioners would be eligible or if the policy would be altered in time for next winter.

A YouGov poll carried out on Thursday showed 44% said the benefit should still be means tested but offered to more pensioners than it was currently, while some 7% wanted the policy kept as it was now.

And 33% backed reverting to the previous system where it was universal.

The decision to means test the payment was one of the first announcements by Chancellor Rachel Reeves after Labour’s landslide election victory last year, and has been widely blamed for the party’s collapse in support.

Sir Keir was meeting with devolved national and regional leaders on Friday.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney was expected to call for the winter fuel payment to be fully restored for pensioners during bilateral talks with the Prime Minister.

Welsh Labour leader Baroness Eluned Morgan said she wanted the “majority of pensioners” to get the winter fuel allowance.

Asked on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast if she would back taking it away from high-rate taxpayers but leaving it in place for everyone else, she said: “That’s probably where I’d be.”