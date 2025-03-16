Military chiefs to meet in London as ‘coalition of the willing’ talks continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Military chiefs will meet in London this week to formulate “robust” plans for a peacekeeping force for Ukraine as Moscow continues to resist a ceasefire.

Sir Keir Starmer announced that plans for a peacekeeping operation would move into an “operational phase” following a call with world leaders on Saturday morning, with top generals set to meet on Thursday.

He said: “Our militaries will meet on Thursday this week here in the United Kingdom to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine’s future security.”

The Prime Minister added that “new commitments” had been made during the meeting, but did not expand on what these commitments were or what role the peacekeeping force would play if it were deployed.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined Saturday’s call, has given his backing to a European force, with an American “backstop”, as a way of guaranteeing his country’s security in the event of a ceasefire.

But so far, the Kremlin has appeared to reject the suggestion of any European or Nato forces being based in Ukraine, and continues to resist a US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister accused Vladimir Putin of trying to “delay” peace talks, telling members of his “coalition of the willing”: “In a sense, and you will know this, if Putin is serious about peace, it’s very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire.”

Saturday’s call saw the leaders of 27 countries, including the UK, France, Australia and Canada, discuss plans, along with representatives from the EU and Nato general secretary Mark Rutte.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni also joined the call, despite reports she was considering not attending the meeting due to scepticism about proposals for a peacekeeping force.

The United States was not represented, but Sir Keir told reporters the Government remained in contact with the Trump administration, saying national security adviser Jonathan Powell had returned from talks in Washington on Saturday morning.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

A State Department statement said they discussed the next steps after the two countries’ meetings in Saudi Arabia and agreed to work on restoring communication.