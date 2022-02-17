The BBC’s Emily Maitlis has claimed that Prince Andrew’s statement as part of the settlement reached with Virginia Giuffre contradicts answers he gave her during the widely-criticised Newsnight interview.

In late 2019, the broadcaster interviewed the Duke of York about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was also asked to address allegations made by Ms Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17 years old.

In the interview, Prince Andrew denied her claims and said an alleged encounter with her in 2001 could not have happened as he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking.

The Queen’s third child has now has reached a multi-million-pound settlement with Ms Giuffre in which he is expected to pay more than £10m.

Writing for the BBC, Emily Maitlis said: “At the heart of the settlement is the biggest question of all: why is a Prince who told me he had ‘no recollection of ever meeting this lady’ now paying her what we understand to be upwards of £10m?

“I distinctly remember putting Virginia Giuffre’s accusations to him directly: ‘She says she met you in 2001, she dined with you, danced with you, you bought her drinks in Tramp nightclub and she went on to have sex with you in a house in Belgravia.’

“And I have the Prince’s reply in front of me now. Three words only: ‘It didn’t happen.’

“There are only three possible explanations then for the settlement: either he was lying in that response - and remembered her well; or he genuinely had no recollection - and was adamant they hadn’t met - only for his memory subsequently to be jogged; or that he maintains his innocence, but feels the weight of legal and public opinion against him now make settling the easier option, albeit without accepting any liability.”

Maitlis concluded, however, it was not her “place to decree which is true.”

She added that she felt “journalistically disappointed we won’t get to see how this story played out” without the “satisfaction in the sense of an ending - any ending - that saw the prince make his legal defence so comprehensively.”

The broadcaster also said that the settlement offers scant “culpability on the part of the prince.” She added: “His lawyers have been scrupulous in ensuring there is no apology and no concession.”

In the joint statement confirming the settlement, Prince Andrew said he regretted his association with Epstein and acknowledged the late financier “trafficked countless young girls over many years”.

The Duke of York said he also accepted that Ms Giuffre was “an established victim of abuse” who had been subjected to “unfair public attacks” and said he “commends the bravery” of her and other survivors.