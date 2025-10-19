Emily Maitlis says Prince Andrew ‘lied to me’ in Newsnight interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journalist Emily Maitlis believes Prince Andrew “lied to me about his contact” with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during their 2019 Newsnight interview.

On Friday, Andrew announced he would relinquish his remaining royal titles – including Duke of York – and his public duties amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy.

The BBC Newsnight interview, which Andrew hoped would clear his name, backfired after he said he did “not regret” his friendship with Epstein.

The financier was by then a convicted sex offender and had been accused of trafficking Virginia Giuffre while she was a teenager.

A recently surfaced 2011 email shows the former duke writing to Epstein: “We are in this together”.

That had been sent just months after he had said in the BBC interview that he had cut ties with Epstein in December 2010.

Ms Maitlis told The Observer it prompted her to rewatch the interview for the first time in six years.

Prince Andrew spoke to Emily Maitlis in 2019

“The email that emerged last week categorically showed that what he said [about his last contact being December 2010] was untrue,” she said.

“I have become more alive to all the inconsistencies. It makes you rewatch, revisit everything again.

“I think we know now that [Prince Andrew] lied to me about his contact with Epstein.”

Andrew’s announcement about the titles came just days before the release of Ms Giuffre’s memoir. He paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case in 2022, while continuing to deny ever meeting her.

In the 2019 interview, the former duke claimed he had “no recollection” of meeting Ms Giuffre and denied having sex with her in March 2001, saying he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice on the day in question.

Ms Giuffre has alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

open image in gallery The then-Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell ( PA Media )

Ms Maitlis said: “I think we know 1 per cent of the Epstein files. Britain is fixated on the Prince and his titles. We might be talking about 1,000 victims and 30 to 50 paedophiles.”

In his statement on Friday, Andrew said: “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.

“In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

Although Andrew is relinquishing his dukedom, he technically retains it as it can only be removed by an Act of Parliament.

The titles and honours he will no longer use include his wedding day titles: Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The prince stepped down from public life in 2019 following the interview. He was later stripped of his military patronages by the late Queen and stopped using his HRH title.