Prince Andrew could be stripped of the Freedom of the City of York today as the city’s council considers a motion to remove his honorary title.

York City Council is considering the motion on Thursday afternoon which, if passed, would remove the title that was conferred on him in 1987.

Speaking about the efforts to remove Prince Andrew’s title, Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat councillor for York City, said: “Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we are seeking to end Prince Andrew’s links with our great city, including removing his honorary freedom.

“York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy and history. However, as a council and city, we stand with victims of sexual abuse and are doing all we can to end violence against women and girls locally.

“As such, it is inappropriate that Prince Andrew retains his ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city.”

Prince Andrew agreed to pay a financial settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre on 8 March, ending a civil case brought against him in the United States.

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre claimed that she had sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 (AP)

The out of court settlement accepted no liability and Prince Andrew has always rejected any claims of wrongdoing.

At 6pm on Thursday, York City Council will consider the motion: “The Council resolves that, pursuant to Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972, the City of York Council withdraws the Honorary Freeman of the City status from the Duke of York which was conferred upon him in 1987.”

Councillors have also called on Buckingham Palace and the government to remove Prince Andrew’s Duke of York title. The Queen alone cannot remove titles of peerage. In order for the Duke of York moniker to be removed, a statute would have to be passed by the House of Commons and the Lords.

Prince Andrew will attend a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip next week (REUTERS)

Prince Andrew will attend next week’s thanksgiving service for his father Prince Philip, his spokesperson has said.

It will be Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since he settled the civil sex assault case brought against him by Ms Giuffre.