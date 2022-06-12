Prince Andrew is reportedly pushing for a return to royal duties and has asked the Queen to reinstate his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The Duke of York lost the coveted role along with other military titles and royal patronages in January.

The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and after he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew claims he has never met Ms Giuffre and denied all allegations against him.

Almost six months on, the duke not only wants to be reinstated as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, but also wants to be able to attend royal engagements alongside other members of the royal family, according to the Telegraph.

The newspaper said he is also pushing to get his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, made working royals.

“The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title, and he wants it back,” The Telegraph quoted a royal source as saying.

“Having remained a Counsellor of the State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.”

Andrew inherited the title from the Duke of Edinburgh upon his retirement from public life in 2017 (AFP/Getty Images)

Since being sacked from all official duties, the Duke of York has taken a step away from public life - only making an appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.

He was notably absent from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after contracting Covid, but is expected to make a public appearance alongside senior members of the royal family at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The duke has reportedly held talks with the Queen and his family about rebuilding his life, yet there are fears that any return to public life will not be well-received, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The monarch is not the only one who is said to be hesitant over the prospect of Andrew making a comeback, with this said to have been ruled out by both Prince Charles and William.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.