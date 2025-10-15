Virginia Giuffre book claims Prince Andrew ‘felt entitled’ to have sex with her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The late sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre wrote in her memoir that the Duke of York acted as if sex with her was his “birthright”.

Ms Giuffre, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York, died at the age of 41 in April.

She was a central figure in the downfall of disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled as a suicide.

In subsequent lawsuits, it was said Ms Giuffre was a spa attendant as a teenager at Mar-a-Lago — US President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club — when she was approached in 2000 by Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York in June 2022 after being found guilty of helping to recruit his underage victims.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing

Ms Giuffre was hired as a masseuse for Epstein and was flown around the world for meetings with men at his behest, while she was 17 and 18.

She alleged the duke slept with her on three separate occasions.

In extracts from her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice, Ms Giuffre said that she was introduced to Andrew in March 2001 while staying at Maxwell’s house near Hyde Park, London.

The extract, reported by The Guardian, states: “Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: ‘Get out of bed, sleepyhead!’ It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!”

The memoir continues that Maxwell then took her shopping for the occasion.

The extract states: “I put on the jeans and top, which left a strip of my stomach exposed. Maxwell wasn’t thrilled, but like most teenage girls then, I idolised Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and the third outfit was something I imagined the two of them might wear.”

In the memoir, Ms Giuffre states when she first met Maxwell, her British accent reminded her of Mary Poppins.

She wrote that when she met Andrew he correctly guessed her age of 17 years.

The extract states: “’My daughters are just a little younger than you,’ he told me, explaining his accuracy.”

The memoir added that Ms Giuffre went to get her camera in order for a photograph of the encounter to be taken, which Epstein took.

The extract says: “I suddenly thought of something: my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture.”

It continues to describe Ms Giuffre going to the Tramp nightclub with Andrew and adds: “He was sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely.”

The extract continues to describe how they returned to the house, and she claimed she ran Andrew a bath before they had sex.

It states: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

She said Epstein paid her 15,000 dollars for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy’”.

The memoir also includes two other occasions the duke was alleged to have had sex with Ms Giuffre, including in New York a month later and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands when she was around 18.

In a Newsnight interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis in November 2019, Andrew denied claims that he slept with Ms Giuffre, saying: “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

The duke also said he has no memory of a well-known photograph of him with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist at Maxwell’s house, and has questioned whether it was his own hand in the image.

Andrew claimed in his Newsnight interview that he had a medical condition in 2001, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when he was shot at, that meant he did not sweat.

He said the alleged encounter with Ms Giuffre in 2001 did not happen and he spent the day with his daughter, Princess Beatrice, taking her to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The duke’s representatives have been contacted for comment.