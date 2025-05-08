Sir David Attenborough’s ‘global legacy’ celebrated as broadcaster turns 99

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Attenborough has got to have “one of the greatest legacies of any human being ever”, a BBC executive has said.

The naturalist, who has been on our TV screens for more than seven decades presenting programmes such as Planet Earth and Blue Planet, is celebrating his 99th birthday.

Mike Gunton, creative director at BBC Studios Natural History Unit, told the PA news agency: “Each generation has its own kind of personal legacy from him, and I think that’s remarkable.

“But also, there’s a broader, I suppose, global legacy, which I think is that he has shown us wonders, he’s helped us understand wonders, and he’s encouraged us to protect these wonders.

“If you could do that in a lifetime, and speak to hundreds upon hundreds of millions of people and inspire them to do all that, that’s got to be one of the greatest legacies of any human being ever.

“And I think he’s aware of that, and the responsibility of that, and he often talks about the privilege of being able to do that, and it’s a privilege for those of us who have worked with him to have.”

Mr Gunton began working with the broadcaster aged 29, said it has been “a life defining experience” for him.

He told PA: “Every programme I have made with him has been a remarkable experience which the audience have always found completely memorable and worthwhile and that’s a joy for anybody, to make things that are remembered, you know, they’re historic, they’re part of human history.”

Sir David was born David Frederick Attenborough on May 8 1926, in London, son of an academic and principal of Leicester University College.

Before joining the BBC in 1952 he studied geology at the University of Cambridge and served two years in the Royal Navy.

He made his reputation with the groundbreaking Zoo Quest series, which he hosted for 10 years on the BBC.

In 1965 he became controller of BBC2, overseeing the advent of colour TV, and he later became BBC director of programming.

Ultimately, however, life as a broadcast executive did not appeal and he returned with relief to his early passions, programme-making and filming the wildlife which fascinated him so much.

His famous whispering voice captured the imaginations of the nation in 1979 when he was seen mingling and bonding with a family of gorillas in Life On Earth and its sequel The Living Planet in 1984.

The following year, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II before being awarded a Knight Grand Cross honour years later in 2022.

The TV presenter has two children, Susan and Robert, with his late wife Jane whom he married in 1950.

In recent years Sir David, who resides in Richmond, has presented shows including Dynasties, Prehistoric Planet and Planet Earth III.

In celebration of his 99th birthday a new documentary about the health of the ocean will air in cinemas from Thursday.

It comes after the King and Sir David attended the premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough on Tuesday.

Also to mark his birthday, and the publication of his new book, Ocean: Earth’s Last Wilderness, John Murray Press are giving at least 1,000 copies to schools and libraries across the UK.