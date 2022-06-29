Prince Charles ‘will never again’ accept large cash donations to charities

Prince Charles will never again handle large cash donations to be passed to his charities, reports suggest.

The heir to the throne has faced vehement criticism of late after reportedly being presented with cash from a former Qatari prime minister - some of it in a suitcase - between 2011 and 2015, totalling three million euros.

The future king personally accepted the cash contributions made to his charity the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF), The Sunday Times reported, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who lead Qatar between 2007 and 2015.

On Wednesday, however, a royal source insisted that Charles operates on advice and such incidents have not happened in the past half decade. They also said that such an occurrence would not happen again.

It comes after campaign group Republic demanded full disclosure over the “shocking” matter, saying it raised “serious questions about Prince Charles’s judgment” amid other accusations of cash-for-honours.

The royal source said: “It was passed immediately to his charities and it was his charities who decided to accept the money - that is a decision for them.

“And they did so, and as they confirmed, it followed all the right processes, the auditors looked at it.

“The Prince of Wales operates on advice. Situations, contexts change over the years.”

The source added: “For more than half a decade, with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again.

“That is then and this is now.”

