Police called to a suspicious object inside a car on the motorway arrived to find a pair of feet protruding from the vehicle - which turned out to be a mannequin dressed up as Prince Charming.

Cambridgeshire Police were called about the suspicious object on Saturday, with the caller reporting a vehicle was travelling along the M11 with something that looked like a body rolled up in carpet.

The force said in a post on social media that “alarm bells were naturally ringing for the informant and our control room”.

But when they found the vehicle, in Angel Drove in Ely, officers discovered the feet belonged to a mannequin dressed up as Prince Charming, which was on its way to a themed birthday party.

Feet were pictured sticking out from the back seats (Cambridgeshire Police)

“We managed to track the vehicle down in Angel Drove, Ely where our officers discovered there were indeed a pair of feet... belonging to a mannequin dressed as Prince Charming who was on his way to a themed birthday.

“Advice was given to the driver to avoid such circumstances occurring again.”