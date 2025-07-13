Prince George beats the heat in Royal Box at Wimbledon final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince George was spotted using a folding hand fan to keep cool as temperatures soared during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The young royal sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside his father, the Prince of Wales, who wore a sharp double-breasted navy suit and polka-dot tie.

George looked smart in a dark jacket, pale blue shirt and striped tie as he watched defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner.

With temperatures reaching 27C in south-west London, George was seen opening and fanning himself with a dark wood-slatted hand fan and sipping bottled water with his father during a break in play.

His sister, Princess Charlotte, also used one of the fans to cool herself in the afternoon sun.

The fans, which featured a traditional folding design with brown wooden ribs and paper leaves, were widely used by Royal Box guests as they tried to stay comfortable in the heat.

The Wales family arrived ahead of the final and paused to greet 11-year-old Ambrose Caldecott – the young cancer patient chosen to perform the ceremonial coin toss.

Kate was heard telling him: “Good luck today, we’ll be cheering you on.”

The Princess of Wales wore a royal blue dress, while Charlotte opted for a beige summer dress.

They were joined in the box by a host of celebrities including Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman and Dame Anna Wintour.

Many guests chose lightweight tailoring, sunglasses and handheld fans to deal with the hot weather.

The appearance marked another high-profile Wimbledon outing for Prince George, who also attended the men’s final in 2022 and 2023.

The family looked relaxed as they took in the final match of the fortnight under clear skies.