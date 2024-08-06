Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late sister Pandora Cooper-Key after she passed away following a 24-year on-and-off battle with cancer.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, dated Cressida Bonas for two years between 2012 and 2014 after they were introduced by Princess Eugenie.

According to reports, their eventual split was an amicable one – so much so that Ms Bonas, often described as an “it girl” to her dismay – was a guest Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

Bonas, who is also an actress, lost her older half-sister Cooper-Key, 51, on 22 July after she revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with an “inoperable brain tumour.”

While she was told that chemotherapy would not work on tumour, Cooper-Key explained to Femail that she was having immunotherapy, a more revolutionary cancer treatment, that “might work”.

Showcasing their close relationship over the years, Bonas, 35, shared a series of images of the sisters and heartfelt tribute to Cooper-Key, who has been praised for how she fought her decades-long battle with cancer.

“I’ll look for you in the markets where we walked arm-in-arm. Amongst the ancient trees, I’ll talk and ask them where you are. I’ll find you in the expression of a Pekingese, in pots of honey, pretty hats and in the eyes of your two boys,” she wrote.

“I’ll hear you say things like, ‘I’m happy as a tick,’ and ‘I think you’re mad as a goose.’ I’ll search for your humor, even on the darkest days. When courage is needed, I’ll call for you, hoping you’ll come by. I’ll seek you in the mountains you fearlessly climbed and skied.

“When the evening sun kisses the ocean, I’m sure I’ll see you there. I will find you in the colours of life and moments of mischief. I’ll search for you in the stars and wherever there is dancing.

“I will turn the music up and dance more than ever before. I’ll look for you in my dreams where you’ll say, ‘Hi Smally,’ and tell me where you’ve been.”

Cooper-Key was praised by Sarcoma UK for raising awareness of this form of cancer, which she also battled alongside Paget’s disease and nose and cheek tumours.

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications, said: “Pandora was an extraordinary individual whose impact on Sarcoma UK and the wider community cannot be overstated.

“She was, without a doubt, one of the most extraordinary and infectious spirits I have ever encountered, radiating sweetness and genuine care for others. Her fighting spirit in the face of a 24-year battle with various forms of cancer, including sarcoma, was nothing short of inspirational.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with Pandora, particularly during the organisation of a carol concert at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford. This event, featuring notable personalities like Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls, raised over £130,000 for our cause. Pandora’s energy, kindness, and dedication during this time were truly remarkable.

“Her openness about her journey helped raise crucial awareness about sarcoma and the challenges faced by patients. Pandora’s legacy extends far beyond her fundraising efforts; she touched countless lives with her warmth and resilience.”

Pandora Cooper-Key and Cressida Bonas in 2016 ( Nick Harvey/Shutterstock )

As reported by The Times, Cooper-Key’s lengthy cancer battle was caused by a condition known as Li-Fraumeni, which can increase the likelihood of the disease.

The National Organisation for Rare Disorders states that this is a are hereditary condition that Cooper-Key was diagnosed with at the age of 26.

She is survived by her two teenage sons.

Cressida Bonas arriving at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. ( REUTERS )

Prince Harry’s relationship with Ms Bonas was discussed in his bombshell 2023 memoir Spare, where he recounted their “painfully awkward” first kiss.

“I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off. I could take out a cactus from three miles away from a Hellfire missile but I couldn’t quite find her lips,” Harry wrote. “She turned, I tried again on the return trip, and we managed something like a graze. Painfully awkward.”