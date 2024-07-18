Prince Harry thanks departing Invictus Games boss amid row over veterans’ award

Support truly

The Duke of Sussex has thanked the Invictus Games Foundation’s chief executive after the charity’s boss announced he was stepping down.

Harry said he was immensely grateful to his friend Dominic Reid for transforming the Paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from an ambitious idea into a global movement.

The prince said in a statement: “His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society.”

He added: “We pray we don’t need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”

The duke, who founded Invictus in 2014, has this month faced an angry backlash for accepting an honour, the Pat Tillman Award, for his work on the games.

The award is named after the late Pat Tillman, an American footballer who gave up his career to serve in the US military after 9/11. He was later killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

The award is given to veterans who have had an impact through sport, but many argued that there were more deserving recipients. A petition against giving Harry the honour has attracted at least 77,000 names.

Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, said: “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West, urged Harry to decline the award as it would not “travel well with people in the military”.

Harry, who also served in Afghanistan, set up the Invictus Games after seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on competitive sports.

Since 2014 in London, the tournament has also been held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, the Hague and Dusseldorf. The first Winter hybrid Games will be hosted in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

Preparations are under way to announce the host city for the 2027 Games, with Birmingham and Washington DC on the shortlist.