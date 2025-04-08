Royal news live: Prince Harry appeals High Court dismissal of security case against Home Office
King Charles and Queen Camilla have landed in Italy to embark on their four-day state visit
Prince Harry, has arrived at the High Court in London ahead of an appeal in his legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements while visiting the UK.
He lost his government-funded protection in February 2020 after he stepped down from his role as a working member of the royal family and moved to the US.
The 40-year-old prince took legal action and, after his initial case was rejected last year, he is now set to bring a challenge before the Court of Appeal. Waving to reporters, he made his way inside the building and avoided a question on his relationship with his father.
It comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla continue their four day visit to Italy.
The visit comes after Charles has faced his own health concerns. He was forced to postpone his engagements on 28 March following a short stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.
Meghan Markle’s new podcast Confessions Of A Female Founder, in which the Duchess of Sussex promises “girl talk” and advice on how to create “billion-dollar businesses”, is also set to launch today.
The production is the latest in Meghan’s flurry of output after her much-criticised Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and her new brand As Ever.
Meghan opens up about ‘rare and scary’ health condition in debut episode of new podcast
In Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan described the experience as a "huge medical scare" while discussing the challenges of building businesses and balancing motherhood with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.
"We both had very similar experiences, though we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia," Meghan said.
“You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly.”
Listen here:
Duke waves to reporters as he avoids question on the King
The Duke of Sussex waved at reporters as he entered the Royal Courts of Justice this morning.
Harry was wearing a dark suit with a blue patterned tie.
Walking through Bell Yard, the duke did not reply as a reporter asked, “Did you speak to your dad?”
Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court
Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court for a hearing about a decision to downgrade his security during visits to the UK.
Prince Harry appeals the loss of his UK security detail
Prince Harry wants his British security detail restored and is taking his case to an appeals court.
Harry, whose titles include the Duke of Sussex, lost his government-funded protection in February 2020 after he stepped down from his role as a working member of the royal family and moved to the U.S.
His lawyer is scheduled to challenge a lower court ruling Tuesday at the Court of Appeal in London.
A High Court judge ruled last year that a government panel’s decision to provide “bespoke” security for Harry on an as-needed basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
Read the full article here:
Meghan Markle offers free gifts to As Ever customers after products sold out
Meghan Markle has offered a special deal to customers who bought products from her business after everything was already out of stock.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, debuted her highly anticipated brand, As Ever, on April 2, and all the products sold out in less than an hour.
However, some customers learned that after they’d purchased items — including raspberry jams, flower sprinkles, and wildflower honey — those products had already sold out.
Read the full story here:
Meghan Markle offers free gifts to fans who bought products after they’d sold out
King and Queen release official photographs
The King and Queen have released three official photographs to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
The couple were photographed at the Villa Wolkonsky, the official residence of the UK's ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Edward Llewellyn.
Read the full story here:
New photos released to mark Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary
King and Queen arrive in Rome for visit celebrating UK’s close ties to Italy
The King and Queen’s visit to Italy will leave a “priceless” legacy strengthening the “closeness” between the UK and the EU nation, Britain’s ambassador to Italy has said.
Charles and Camilla arrived on the outskirts of Rome in a plane escorted over the Italian capital by F-35 Italian air force jets that left a deafening sound in their wake and heralded the start of the couple’s four-day trip celebrating Britain’s ties with Italy.
Edward Llewellyn, the UK’s ambassador to Italy and San Marino, said before the couple touched down at the Italian air force section of Ciampino International airport: “This visit will deliver a meaningful and broad legacy, above all their majesties will do something intangible but priceless.”
Read the full article here:
King and Queen arrive in Rome for visit celebrating UK’s close ties to Italy
Why Kate will be watching Queen Mary of Denmark closer than most
Prince Harry hopes charity watchdog’s Sentebale probe will uncover ‘blatant lies’
Prince Harry says he hopes the Charity Commission will uncover the truth about what went on at a charity he founded, claiming “blatant lies” had been told amid a boardroom battle that led to his quitting.
The commission has announced it is escalating its investigations into “concerns raised” about Sentebale, a week after it emerged the Duke of Sussex had resigned as patron and a string of trustees had also stepped down.
The watchdog said on Thursday it had opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity, which he founded in 2006.
Read the full article here:
