Prince Harry discusses father-son rivalry in new Netflix documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prince Harry has opened up about the complexities of father-son competition in polo in his new Netflix documentary about the sport.

In the five-episode series, the Duke of Sussex, who has played polo both alongside and against his father, King Charles, reflects on the dynamics of playing against family. Speaking with Argentine professional polo player Adolfo Cambiaso, Harry discusses Cambiaso’s experiences competing with his 18-year-old son, Poroto.

“You’ve created something special,” Harry tells Cambiaso, acknowledging their bond formed through their shared love of the sport.

Cambiaso replies: “We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love.”

Harry replies: “Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?”

Cambiaso replies: “It’s difficult. And worse when you lose.”

Harry laughs, adding: “You’re proud, but also angry.”

open image in gallery ( Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Wire )

The documentary adds to Prince Harry’s ongoing public commentary on personal relationships and interests, including his widely reported strained ties with his father since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.

Harry and Meghan are executive producers of the five-episode series which is shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

The Sussexes make an appearance themselves in episode five, filmed at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge staged in aid of Sentebale, in Florida in April, with the pair shown sharing a kiss on the podium.

The series by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions is their fourth output with Netflix, as part of their multi-million pound deal with the streaming giant. It follows elite global players on and off the field, with the “sexy” sport billed in the trailer as showcasing “dirty, sweaty boys…riding”.

open image in gallery ( Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Wire )

Footage includes Harry scoring a goal, as the commentator enthusiastically tells the crowd: “Prince Harry on the move, working it. Oh, what a run. Ladies and gentleman what a run and what a goal by the prince. Give it up, if you will, for the Duke of Sussex.”

A proud Meghan, wearing sunglasses, round gold earrings, a cream halterneck dress and what appears to be the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s Cartier watch, is seen smiling and clapping, and giving a small whoop as she celebrates Harry’s success, with his team eventually triumphing 3-1.

The duke is described as wanting to “win at all costs” as he competes in the charity match.

Professional polo player Louis Devaleix, who was on the opposite team, says in a sitdown excerpt to camera: “Prince Harry was not relaxing and he wanted to win at all costs, and I was the same way.”

Meghan presents the trophy to Harry on the podium, greeting him with a kiss – a moment that was previously widely reported.

An overlay on the screen tells viewers that since 2020, Sentebale, the charity Harry founded in 2006 to help Aids orphans in Lesotho, has received over 15 million dollars (£11.75 million) from charity polo matches.

open image in gallery ( Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Wire )

The documentary follows the couple’s controversial six-part documentary released on the platform in 2022.

In Harry & Meghan, the duke and duchess shed light on their troubled life within the royal family, accusing Kensington Palace of lying to protect William, and Charles, now King, of lying at the Megxit summit.

Another non-fiction series for Netflix, produced by Meghan, on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship” is in production.

Harry and Meghan’s tennis star friend Serena Williams makes a fleeting appearance in Polo, being greeted by Harry and standing next to Meghan.

Meghan is also shown perched, sitting on the edge of the boot of a car, concentrating as she watches her husband in the match, with Williams stood next to her.