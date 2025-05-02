Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry has said his father, King Charles, no longer talks to him as a result of his legal battle over changes to his security arrangements after he stepped down from royal duties.

And he called on Sir Keir Starmer to step in and review a Court of Appeal ruling that went against him after he lost a challenge over the levels of security he is entitled to receive in the UK.

“I would ask the prime minister to step in. I would ask Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, to look at this very, very carefully,” Harry said.

The decision was “a good old-fashioned stitch-up”, the prince claimed, adding that the specialist body that reviewed the security arrangements should be reviewed.

The Duke of Sussex said he was devastated about losing his legal challenge against the Home Office and claimed that “for the time being” it was impossible for him to bring his family to the UK safely.

Of his estranged relationship with the monarch, he said: “He won't speak to me because of this security stuff”, adding that he did not know how long the King had left to live.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he said in an emotional interview with the BBC.

He said some members of his family would never forgive him for the book he wrote, Spare, in which he revealed a host of royal secrets.

However, the duke said he had now “forgiven” them, and would love a reconciliation.

Better security was key to repairing his relationship with his family, he said.

Harry, 40, had appealed against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in 2020 that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

Last year, the High Court ruled the decision was lawful.

But Harry’s barristers told a two-day hearing in April that he was singled out for “inferior treatment” and that Ravec did not follow its own terms of reference when deciding his security.

Now the decision has been upheld by three Court of Appeal judges who said that, while the prince understandably felt aggrieved, that did not amount to an error of law.

The duke said he was “pretty gutted” about the appeal court’s decision, adding: “We thought it was going to go our way.”

His lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said Harry’s life was stake, citing that al-Qaeda had recently called for him to be killed, and he and his wife Meghan had been involved in a dangerous car chase with paparazzi in New York City in 2023.

However, the government's legal team said the bespoke arrangement for the prince had advantages from a security assessment point of view.

Harry, along with other senior royals, had received full publicly funded security protection provided by the state before his high-profile exit from official royal life in March 2020.

