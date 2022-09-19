Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex was barred from giving the salute at the state funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after he and his wife Meghan, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

During the funeral procession, Prince Harry was photographed alongside other members of his family who were wearing military uniform.

As they performed a military salute, Harry was seen bowing his head, with his arms by his sides.

Among the royal family members walking behind the queen’s coffin, Harry spent the greatest amount of time in the military, and is also the patron of a charity supporting the rehabilitation of sick or injured servicemen and women through sport.

Prince Andrew was the only other member of the royal family to take part in the procession and not wear military uniform.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military affiliations earlier this year by the Queen, after he was named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit over sexual assault. He denied the allegations and settled the case out of court.

