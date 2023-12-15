Judge rules Prince Harry was hacked and awards him £140,000

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has partially won his latest legal battle and has been awarded damages, as a High Court judge ruled that he was the victim of phone-hacking by Mirror newspapers.

The Duke of Sussex was one of four test cases selected to be heard after he sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for obtaining information using unlawful means, such as private investigators or gaining information by deception.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that 15 out of 33 articles examined were the product of phone-hacking and his personal phone had been targeted between 2003 and 2009, before awarding him £140,600.

His case was heard alongside similar claims brought by Coronation Street star Michael Turner, actress Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife, Fiona Wightman.

The Duke of Sussex with his lawyer David Sherborne (REUTERS)

At a short hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, it was ruled that “extensive” phone-hacking took place at the publications from 2006 to 2011, “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards.

Mr Justice Fancourt said: “I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering.

“I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.”

He awarded damages for the “distress” caused by the articles, and the “particular hurt and sense of outrage” felt by the duke.

Prince Harry has been awarded £140,600 in damages for the distress caused by phone-hacking (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The prince became the first member of the royal family in 130 years to take to the witness stand over the course of the seven-week trial, in which he accused the newspapers of hacking on an “industrial scale”.

Each of the claimants had accused senior editors and executives at MGN of approving of this behaviour, with TalkTV host and former Mirror editor Piers Morgan - who denies wrongdoing - mentioned several occasions over the course of the trial.

While Harry accuses 140 stories that appeared in MGN papers as a result of phone-hacking or other unlawful behaviour, the trial only considered 33 of these, which included articles about his sports injuries, drug-taking and his relationships with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

In the first of three phone-hacking claims he is bringing against British newspaper groups, Harry said that he was left feeling paranoid and distrustful throughout his teenage years and twenties.

He accused the publisher of hacking his voicemails with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy (Getty Images)

Speaking of a story in which a photograph was published of him meeting the late presenter Caroline Flack, he said: “The impact these kinds of stories had on my relationships cannot be underestimated. Even those I trusted the most, I ended up doubting.”

Taking to the stand over the course of two days, Harry said he would “feel some injustice” if the judge concluded his phone was not hacked by Mirror reporters. Lawyers for the duke argued that he was entitled to £320,000, with the highest amount sought for one article being £25,000.

The double-page article in People reported a disagreement between Harry and his brother William, now Prince of Wales, about whether to meet former royal butler Paul Burrell over his “ongoing exposes about our mother”.

MGN had contested the claims and denied that any of the articles complained of had resulted from phone hacking. While the publisher had made a limited number of admissions of unlawful activity in relation to the duke and apologised, they denied the majority of the claims.

While Andrew Green KC, the Mirror’s barrister, had admitted the company had hacked many other celebrities’ voicemails during the early 2000s, he insisted the prince did not have a “single item” of evidence that he was targeted.

Claims brought by Ms Sanderson and Ms Wightman, were dismissed by Mr Justice Fancourt because they were made too late, while Mr Turner was awarded a total of £31,650 in damages.

Following the ruling, an MGN spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation.”

