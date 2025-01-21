Harry and the lord: The two still involved in legal action against NGN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson are bringing legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN), claiming its journalists gathered information through unlawful means.

Son of the King and Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry was born in 1984 and was 12 years old when his mother was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Being a “spare to the heir” behind older brother the Prince of Wales, Harry, who is now fifth in line to the throne, has led a life that many see as atypical for a member of the royal family.

He became the first royal in 25 years to spend time in a war zone when he served in Afghanistan, first in 2007-08 and then as a helicopter pilot in 2012-13, spending a total of 10 years in the armed forces.

Much of his charity work has focused on mental health issues and support for veterans and he founded the Invictus Games in 2014, in which injured servicemen and women compete around the world.

open image in gallery Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan ( PA Wire )

He has also continued his mother’s charity work supporting children with HIV and Aids and followed her footsteps through a minefield in Angola in support of the British landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust.

In 2016 he met US actor Meghan Markle and they married two years later. The couple has two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a shock move five years ago, Harry and Megan announced they were stepping back as senior royals and moving to North America.

They said the move was to distance themselves from the UK press and the conflicts they found themselves embroiled in.

open image in gallery Lord Tom Watson (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lord Watson has also been a vocal critic of NGN, having been a prominent figure in the Leveson Inquiry and a member of a parliamentary committee investigating phone hacking.

At the height of the scandal, Lord Watson was one of the committee’s leading interrogators. During a hearing in November 2011, he likened Rupert Murdoch’s company to a mafia.

He also wrote a book called Dial M for Murdoch and has pressed for stronger press regulation since the conclusion of the Leveson Inquiry.

Lord Watson was born in Sheffield in 1967 and joined the Labour Party as a teenager.

He has long taken an interest in music and technology, becoming the first MP to start a blog and reviewing video games for the New Statesman.

His parliamentary career began when he was elected as the Labour MP for West Bromwich in 2001, a post he held until 2019.

From 2015 until 2019 he served as Labour’s deputy leader and in 2022 he was appointed to the House of Lords.

In 2006 he resigned as defence minister calling for Tony Blair to quit as Prime Minister and was later accused of conspiring with Gordon Brown to oust their leader, which he denied.

He now sits as chair of UK Music, an organisation that works to promote the interests of British musicians and the industry more widely.