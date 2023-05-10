Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper has admitted there is “some evidence” of unlawful information gathering (UIG) in relation to a High Court challenge brought by Prince Harry that “warrants compensation”.

In court documents released at the start of a trial in London, Mirror Group Newspapers said it “unreservedly apologises” for instances of unlawful information gathering, which the publisher said “will never be repeated”.

The statements form part of the publisher’s defence to claims brought by the Duke of Sussex and other individuals over alleged unlawful information gathering at MGN titles.

Andrew Green KC, representing the publisher, said in the written arguments that it denied allegations of voicemail interception in the cases being examined during the trial.

The barrister also said some of the challenges it faces have been brought beyond a legal time limit.

Mr Green said “there is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG in respect of each of the claimants” except for the case of actor Michael Turner whose claim is “entirely denied”.

He added: “MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated. This apology is not made with the tactical objective of reducing damages, MGN accepts that an apology at this stage will not have that effect, but is made because such conduct should never have occurred.”

The case potentially puts Harry on another collision course with Piers Morgan, the TV presenter and former editor of the News of the World and the Mirror, from 1996 to 2004.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Getty Images)

In a separate case against the publishers of the now defunct NoTW last month, Harry in court documents submitted to the High Court claimed Mr Moragn “knew about, encouraged and concealed” illegal targeting of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was editor of the paper.

Mr Morgan, now presenter of the Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Talk TV, has always denied any direct knowledge of phone-hacking during his time as a tabloid newspaper editor.

The presenter, who has boosted his following with criticism of Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was forced to resign as presenter of Good Morning Britain in March 2021 after telling viewers that he “didn’t believe a word” of what the duchess told Oprah Winfrey in an interview about her time being close to the royal family.

He has often criticised the couple on social media and in newspaper columns.

Mr Green said there was a reference to a payment record for £75 in February 2004.

He continued: "It is admitted that this represented an instruction to engage in unlawful information gathering, and MGN unreservedly apologises and accepts that the Duke of Sussex is entitled to appropriate compensation for it.

"MGN does not know what information this related to, although it clearly had some connection with his conduct at the nightclub."

The barrister said that there was a People article published in February 2004 "giving the recollection of a woman Harry spent time with" at the club.

Mr Green added: "The Duke of Sussex notably does not claim in relation to this article, so it is not alleged that this instruction led to the publication of his private information.

"The fee paid, £75, suggests little work was involved."

As well as Harry, Coronation Street actors Nikki Sanderson and Michael Turner and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman are all expected to give evidence during the six to seven-week trial.

Mr Green said voicemail interception was denied in all four cases and that there was "no evidence or no sufficient evidence".

The barrister continued: "There is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering in respect of each of the claimants, save for Mr Turner whose claim is entirely denied, and MGN has made pleaded admissions in respect thereof.

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of unlawful information gathering, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated."

At the start of the hearing in London, barrister David Sherborne, for the duke and other people bringing claims, said that the case featured unlawful activities on an “industrial scale carried out across three newspapers over a period of about 20 years or so”.

Addressing Harry’s case, Mr Sherborne said his claim covered the period 1995 to 2011 and is “significant not just in terms of the span but also the range of activities”.

The barrister said that in 1995, “the royal family had become big news for the tabloid newspapers” with interest continuing throughout the now-King Charles’ divorce from his then-wife Diana, Princess of Wales, and her “untimely death” in 1997.

Mr Sherborne told the court: “We all remember the images of him walking behind his mother’s coffin.

“From that moment on, as a schoolboy and from his career in the army and as a young adult he was subjected, it was clear, to the most intrusive methods of obtaining his personal information.”

An MGN spokesman said: “Where historical wrongdoing has taken place we have made admissions, take full responsibility and apologise unreservedly, but we will vigorously defend against allegations of wrongdoing where our journalists acted lawfully.

“MGN is now part of a very different company.

“We are committed to acting with integrity and our objective in this trial is to allow both the business and our journalists to move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

The case against MGN is just one of several Prince Harry is involved in. He has also brought legal action against other newspaper publishers, a news and picture agency and the Home Office.