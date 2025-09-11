Prince Harry finishes UK visit with tribute to Diana before US return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry has finished his four-day trip to the UK with a visit to a charity set up in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex visited the Diana Award in central London on Thursday morning to hear from young people about how social action has positively impacted their mental health.

It was his final engagement of his stay in the UK, which took place the day after reuniting with his father, King Charles.

The duke spent around an hour speaking to young changemakers and listening to a panel discussion with the charity, founded in memory of his mother, before departing at 11.18am.

open image in gallery Harry talked about the boost activism offers to the mental health of young people at a panel discussion put on by the Diana Award ( PA Wire )

Harry said in a statement: “My mother believed in the power and agency of young people to positively impact the world.

“The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do.

“Today is a perfect example of that. My message to everyone is don’t stand still, don’t stay silent – make them hear you because you speak for the majority.”

He is now expected to head to the airport and fly home to California to be with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It is the duke’s first visit to the UK in five months, when he attended a hearing for his court battle against the Home Office about changes to his state-funded security.

open image in gallery The Duke of Sussex hugs Colleen Harris, a trustee of the king Charles III charitable fund ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

After speculation, he reunited with the King for their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year and a half on Wednesday evening.

He arrived at the residence on Wednesday in a black Range Rover at 5.20pm for a private tea, leaving after about an hour to attend an Invictus Games event in London.

It comes after he told the BBC in an interview after losing his battle against the Home Office that his father was not speaking to him, but said he wanted reconciliation with his family.

However, he did not see his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, during the trip, with their long-standing rift appearing to show no signs of healing.

open image in gallery He arrived at the residence on Wednesday in a black Range Rover at 5.20pm for a private tea, leaving after about an hour to attend an Invictus Games event in London ( AFP/Getty )

Although the Diana Award is notably still supported by both Harry and William in memory of their mother, the duke’s last engagement remained a solo one.

The duke has been carrying out a string of events since Monday. He began his stay by leaving flowers at the final resting place of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to mark the third anniversary of her death.

Just seven miles down the road from the Queen’s burial site in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Prince William remembered the late Queen at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, Berkshire.