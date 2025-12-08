Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex’s security arrangements for his visits to the UK are reportedly undergoing a fresh review, with the Home Office initiating a new threat assessment.

This marks the first such assessment since 2020, according to reports in The Sun.

The development follows a formal request made by Prince Harry to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment.

A source close to the duke confirmed in October that he had sought a risk assessment from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which operates under the Home Office’s purview.

This latest review comes after the duke lost an appeal in May, challenging the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office.

That case concerned Ravec’s decision regarding the level of taxpayer-funded protection he should receive while in the country.

The legal challenge was initiated after the duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated from the UK to Canada, and subsequently California, following their decision to step back as senior royals.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is said to have ordered a re-evaluation of Harry’s threat level after she was contacted by the duke

The duke has previously stated that the Court of Appeal’s ruling makes it "impossible" for him to safely bring his wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the UK.

Ravec has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level, the Sun reported.

The newspaper said the process is already under way and a decision is expected next month.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”

During Harry’s last visit to the UK in September, a “known stalker” came “within feet” of him on two occasions, according to a report in The Telegraph.