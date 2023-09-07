Harry arrives solo without Meghan for flying visit to UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has arrived in Britain to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the anniversary of the Queen‘s death.

The Duke of Sussex, who landed in London this afternoon without his wife Meghan, is attending an awards ceremony organised by WellChild, a charity that supports seriously-ill children.

Harry has been a patron of the charity for 15 years and will still be in the capital for the first anniversary of the Queen’s death anniversary tomorrow.

However he is unlikely to meet up with his father, King Charles III, or brother, Prince William - with relations between the trio still believed to be frosty after the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare in January this year.

In his book, Harry claimed William physically attacked him during an altercation that stemmed from an argument about Meghan.

A royal source told MailOnline that Charles “had no time in his diary” to meet his son. The monarch is currently in Balmoral, Scotland with Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, Prince William was given an unexpected kiss on the cheek by former England and Spurs star Paul Gascoigne during a visit to the Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.

Prince Harry outside the Hurlingham Club in London (REUTERS)

The Prince of Wales discussed the coffee chain’s plans to expand The Pret Foundation’s programme to help 500 people experiencing homelessness get jobs at Pret shops around the country.

The WellChild event is due to being at 6:15pm BST and will be livestreamed from the Hurlingham Club, in London.

After the event, Harry will jet off again and make the short flight over to Dusseldorf, Germany for the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games on 9 September.

However the attendance of his wife Meghan, who is currently in California with their two children, is not certain. She will reportedly fly out later in the week for the closing ceremony, where both her and Harry will give speeches.

The Invictus Games was set up by Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans. A documentary, Heart Of Invictus, was launched last week as part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound deal with Netflix - with their main output so far being last year’s controversial Harry & Meghan documentary.

It follows a group of service members on their road to the Paralympic-style sporting competition.

The former royal couple’s trip to Europe comes as just a day after embattled former US president Donald Trump said he felt Meghan was “disrespectful” to the Queen when they stepped down as working royals in 2020.

More follows