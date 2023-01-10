Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists.

The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday.

The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.

Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops.

The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked on shelves.

Pedestrians pass a display in the window of a book shop in London (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP )

Waterstones bookstore by Liverpool Street Station was deserted and Spare copies were untouched on the front of their window display.

In Waterstones by Whittington Avenue in Leadenhall Market, a few copies were sold in the morning, but still the store was quiet.

Later in the evening, staff were seen adding small, bright red half-price stickers to the front cover of the book.

A member of staff of a book store places a half price sticker on copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” during a midnight opening in London (AP )

As well as spilling secrets about his relationship with brother Prince William, the book reflects on Harry’s private life, including his virginity being taken behind a pub bt an older woman who loved horses and his use of cocaine.

Gary Hewer, 53, was one of few people The Independent saw purchase a book at Whittington Avenue. He said he bought it out of “curiosity and mixed feelings.”

The insurance broker said: “I don’t find it odd that he has mentioned such stuff about his private life, as it is his life. However, I don’t sympathise with him, at first I believed he was the most down-to-earth among the royals, but now he has turned his back on them.

“He should be taken off his titles, he made his bed and should lie in it.”

Mr Hewer added: “He wanted a more private life then proceeds to make a Netflix series, a documentary and a book. He wants to get his story across for the 10 or 30 million he is getting. He is doing it for the money.”

It was also reported earlier that just one person was waiting outside Waterstones’ flagship branch in Piccadilly when it opened at 8am.

Caroline Lennon was the only person waiting to buy a copy at the Waterstones – Europe’s largest bookshop – after she walked two miles from Bethnal Green in the East End to arrive at 6am.

The 59-year-old told the PA news agency: “I don’t care what anybody says. People will criticise me and say ‘What an idiot for liking Harry. What an idiot for queuing up’, but I don’t care what anyone says.

“My personal feeling with Harry and William is they should connect. There’s no love between them, there’s no love with that family. He and William need to get their heads together and make up, for God’s sake. Life is too short.”

Caroline Lennon was the first customer to purchase a copy of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare at Waterstones in London’s Piccadilly (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The Waterstones at Victoria Street - near Buckingham Palace - were slightly less deserted, but only sold around 20 hardback copies of the book, on the morning of the release.