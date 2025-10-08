Chad cuts ties with wildlife charity linked to Prince Harry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A conservation charity in which Prince Harry is a member of the board of directors has had its agreement to manage protected parks in Chad terminated.

The country’s government has accused African Parks of serious financial misconduct, a disrespectful attitude and failing to curb poaching.

The Duke of Sussex has been involved with the organisation since 2016 as president, before joining its board in 2023.

Within Chad, the charity was responsible for protecting two wildlife reserves, the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve and the Greater Zakouma Ecosystem.

open image in gallery Prince Harry pictured working with African Parks ( PA Archive )

They form part of 24 national parks and protected areas managed by African Parks across 13 countries, including Rwanda, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

However, the environment minister Hassan Bakhit Djamous said the Chad government’s 15-year partnership with the charity would end “with immediate effect”.

The government accused the charity of using tax-haven bank accounts in the Isle of Man and transferring capital abroad “to the detriment of Chad”, and of maintaining unaudited accounts, according to a four-page government report seen by The Times.

Mr Djamous said the charity had shown a “recurring, indelicate and disrespectful attitude towards the government”. He also blamed it for a resurgence of poaching due to a lack of investment from the charity.

The non-profit organisation confirmed it was informed of the “unilateral decision” on Monday in an official letter.

The charity said in a statement: “African Parks has initiated discussions with the ministry to understand the government’s position and to explore the best possible way forward in support of the continued protection of these critical conservation landscapes, as well as to ensure that the significant conservation and social gains achieved over the past 15 years, are sustained.

“African Parks will continue to keep its partners and stakeholders informed, as further clarity is obtained.”

Representatives for the Duke of Sussex have been contacted for comment.

Founded in 2000, the charity aims to protect Africa’s national parks and invest in conservation, helping countries that struggle to preserve their wildlife due to poverty, famine and conflict.

The Chadian government’s decision is another blow for the charity, after it admitted earlier this year that human rights abuses were committed by its rangers against an indigenous group in the Republic of Congo. African Parks acknowledged the abuses at the time and added: “We deeply regret the pain and suffering caused to the victims. There is no place for any form of abuse in the name of conservation.”

It is also another blow for Prince Harry, who stepped down from the charity Sentebale earlier this year, which he helped found to continue the work of his late mother, Princess Diana, in supporting children with HIV.

The duke said he was “utterly devastated” after a bitter boardroom dispute with the chair Sophie Chandauka led to his resignation.

The Charity Commission later found there was no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny, but criticised “all parties” for allowing a “damaging” dispute to play out.