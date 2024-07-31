Prince William and Prince Harry suffer new heartbreak as their uncle dies aged 82

Support truly

Lord Robert Fellowes, the uncle of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, has died at the age of 82.

He served as private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II for nine years, and was married to Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer for 46 years.

The British courtier was the late monarch’s most important adviser during the divorces of three of her children and the late Princess of Wales’s death in 1997.

Lord Fellowes helped the Queen through a particularly difficult year in 1992 - which she dubbed her "annus horribilis" - as it was the year Charles and Diana separated, Andrew and Sarah separated, Anne got divorced and Windsor Castle went up in flames.

He passed away on 29 July and his cause of death is “undisclosed” at this time.

Tributes were led today by Princess Diana’s brother the Earl Spencer who wrote: “My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us.

Lord Fellowes in 2008. ( Getty Images )

“A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humour, wisdom and utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Lord Fellowes married Diana’s sister Lady Jane Spencer in 1978 with whom he shares three children – Alexander, Eleanor and Laura.

He was closely connected to the royals through more than just marriage and served as Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary between 1990 and 1999, although he worked for the Queen in more junior roles since 1977.

Lord Fellowes remained a close confidant of the Queen until her death in September 2022 and remained an equerry.

He was born in 1941, and according to The Times, met the late Queen as baby when she was still a princess.

The monarch later remarked: “Robert is the only one of my private secretaries I have held in my arms.”

The Queen and Prince Philip viewing the extensive floral tributes to Princess Diana. ( 1997 AP )

While Lord Fellowes studied at Eton, he did not attend university.

In his capacity as private secretary to the Queen, he was not only a confidant but instrumental at some of the key moments in the monarch’s life.

He is reported to have sped up her return to London from Balmoral following news of Diana’s untimely death in 1997, when she faced harsh criticism for not returning to the city sooner.

Opening up to the Daily Telegraph about his late sister-in-law’s respective work, he said: “She was very good at it – an extraordinary communicator with a great feeling for the underdog.

“It never became patronising. She chose the areas where she thought she could make a difference, and on the whole, she did that.”