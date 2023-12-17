Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taking a deep breath to blow out his candle, Prince Louis appeared to be enjoying being part of his mother Princess Kate’s carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The five-year-old, who is fifth in the line to the throne, was captured alongside his siblings Princess George and Princess Charlotte at the Together At Christmas event which will be aired on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

The children also posted cards to children who might be struggling this year outside the abbey as part of the service.

The Princess of Wales will deliver a video message of thanks to those helping babies and young children feel safe and valued to introduce the carol service.

The television programme will feature additional material including films emphasising the importance of early childhood and contributions from celebrities like Rio and Kate Ferdinand and Dame Sheila Hancock.

Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte deliver post cards to children struggling this Christmas (PA)

In her message Kate will say: “Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

“From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved.

“This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

Kate was also joined at the carol service by husband William and among the 1,500 guests were midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers. The relaxed event appeared in contrast to the drama caused by Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which brought nine royal revelations and dominated front pages last month.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Christmas service (PA)

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and the Reverend David Stanton (PA)

The highlight of the show was a poignant musical tribute paid to John Lennon and George Michael – with the concert held 43 years to the day the former Beatle was shot dead.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier played Wham!’s hit Last Christmas on Lennon’s upright piano, which was owned by the group’s singer and later solo star George Michael and loaned by his estate.

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Collier and talked about the role George Michael, who was his godfather, played in his life.

During the concert Oscar winner Jim Broadbent read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert performed.