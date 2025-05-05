Senior royals join thousands in London as VE Day commemorations begin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senior royals have joined thousands of people in the London rain to observe a military procession to begin commemorations marking the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Nato allies marched alongside 1,300 members of the UK armed forces for the parade, with the words of Sir Winston Churchill’s 1945 victory speech spoken by actor Timothy Spall kicking off events for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

The King and Queen were joined in the royal box by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch the spectacle.

There was applause from the crowds as the royals took their seats, while William shook the hand of one veteran as he took his seat.

His children followed his example with Kate the last to greet the serviceman as she sat beside him.

He later appeared to show her some photographs and she took one to give it a closer look.

The King saluted as the procession reached the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Shortly after the royals took their seats, light drizzle prompted many to put up umbrellas, as the King helped to wrap veteran Joy Trew up in blankets.

Members of the royal family are later expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

It is understood there are no plans for any changes to the flypast despite the weather.

The royal family are scheduled to take part in engagements over the next four days, less than a week after the Duke of Sussex told the BBC his father will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer the King has left.

The King and Queen are “looking forward” to the week’s events, and it is understood that, out of respect for the surviving veterans, Buckingham Palace hopes “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”.

In Whitehall, the Cenotaph was draped in a large Union flag, with the south and north face of the landmark covered.

It is the first time the war memorial has been draped in Union flags since it was unveiled by King George V more than a century ago, in 1920.

Crowds started to gather on The Mall on Monday morning, with some arriving the day before to secure a viewing spot.

The commemorations will feature displays by the Red Arrows and street parties will take place across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer, who was also at the London procession, said the week’s events are a reminder that victory was “not just for Britain” as personnel from the US, France and Germany will be among those joining the military procession.

In an open letter to veterans, he said: “VE Day is a chance to acknowledge, again, that our debt to those who achieved it can never fully be repaid.”

Alan Kennett, a 100-year-old Normandy veteran, began the procession which set off down Whitehall, through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Thirty further veterans are to attend official events on Monday, including 26 who will watch the procession in London.

The list includes Royal Navy veteran Albert Keir, 99; Royal Engineers veteran Alfred Littlefield, 101; RAF veteran Bernard Morgan, 101; Army veterans Arthur Oborne, 99, and Tom Stonehouse, 99; and Royal Marines veteran Francis James Grant, 99; who all served during D-Day.

The Nato detachment, which included personnel from Poland, Lithuania and Sweden, marched in the procession wearing the uniforms of their nations under the Nato flag.

Representatives of the Ukrainian military, selected from the UK armed forces’ training programme for Ukrainian recruits, also took part.

The procession began after Mr Kennett received the Commonwealth War Graves’ Torch For Peace by air cadet Warrant Officer Emmy Jones.

In 1945, large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The young Princess Elizabeth sneaked out into the streets to join the celebrating crowds and later spoke of being swept up in a “tide of happiness and relief”.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, this year will be the first landmark VE Day commemoration without any of the royals who stood on the balcony that day.

Street parties will be held in towns and cities across the UK, including community tea parties, 1940s dress-up events, and gatherings aboard Second World War warships.

Local authorities have offered support for communities and organisations wishing to hold a VE Day street party, with some councils such as Portsmouth waiving fees to close roads for the celebrations.

The Palace of Westminster, the Shard, Lowther Castle in Penrith, Manchester Printworks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall are among hundreds of buildings which will be lit up from 9pm on Tuesday.

A new display of almost 30,000 ceramic poppies at the Tower of London will form another tribute.

The poppies have been set to resemble a wound to reflect the long-lasting sacrifices made during the war.

A service at Westminster Abbey will begin with a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance on Thursday, where veterans will be part of the congregation.

Horse Guards Parade will then hold a live concert to round off the commemorations.

Pubs and bars have been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours on Thursday.

Churches and cathedrals will ring their bells at 6.30pm, echoing the sounds that swept across the country in 1945, the Church of England said.