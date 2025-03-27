William marks charity milestone as first tenant moves into Homewards flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has celebrated his Homewards charity providing the first housing under its ambitious mandate to eradicate all forms of homelessness.

William was welcomed into the one-bed flat in Aberdeen after his Homewards initiative brought together a local housing association, high street retailers and others to provide and furnish the property.

The future king knocked on the door of the home and was let in by the former homeless female tenant, who was not named, after he joked “we were hoping this was the right door”.

The woman was given her keys last Friday and spent the weekend sorting her furniture and possessions before moving in on Monday.

William was joined by broadcaster Gail Porter, a Homewards advocate who experienced homelessness, who said after the visit: “It’s just really exciting and it’s nice to see it is all coming into fruition.

“Because, you just hope it’s all going to work, and it is working and it’s working extremely fast.

“The flat is wonderful, and she’s so happy, it’s the start of a big project that’s going really well and I’m really pleased to be involved.”

In 2023 the prince launched his Homewards project, which aims to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, “making it rare, brief and unrepeated”.

Six Homewards locations were chosen – Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and the three neighbouring Dorset towns of Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch – with the aim of delivering bespoke solutions to the homelessness issues in each area.

The campaign is a major long-term focus for William, who has told how visiting shelters with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales when he was a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.

William spent the day in Aberdeen and went on a walking tour to mark Invisible Cities, a homeless-friendly employer supported by Homewards, now providing tours of the granite city with former rough sleepers as guides.

He spent around 30 minutes on the streets of Aberdeen as he walked from a reception with young people starting on the employment ladder to an event celebrating the work of Invisible Cities.

He began his visit to Scotland by launching a new partnership between his homeless project and major recruitment firm Hays which will provide employment opportunities for those without a permanent home after joining Homewards’ roster of official supporters.