William to visit first houses in project to tackle homelessness in Aberdeen

The Prince of Wales will visit Aberdeen to mark new developments in his Homewards project which aims to help end homelessness in all its forms.

William will tour the first homes to be delivered by the initiative’s Innovative Housing Project with TV presenter Gail Porter, a Homewards advocate.

He will also celebrate a business joining Homewards’ roster of official supporters and providing employment opportunities for those at risk of homelessness or without a permanent home in the six areas where Homewards operates.

During his time in the city the prince, also known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, will highlight a new employer, supported by Homewards, now operating in Aberdeen and providing work to those who have slept rough or sofa-surfed.

In 2023, the future King launched his ambitious Homewards project, which aims to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, “making it rare, brief and unrepeated”.

Six Homewards locations were chosen – Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and the three neighbouring Dorset towns of Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch – with the aim of delivering bespoke solutions to the homelessness issues in each area.

The campaign is a major long-term focus for William, who has spoken of how visiting shelters with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales when he was a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.