William punches the air as Aston Villa win in Champions League

The Prince of Wales told journalists he would “see you in Paris” after he watched Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

William watched his beloved team secure a convincing 3-0 victory in the Champions League’s last 16 from the stands at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The win will see them face French side Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

The prince was seen punching the air after Villa scored and celebrating with his childhood friend and fellow Villa supporter Thomas van Straubenzee, who is the godfather to William’s daughter Princess Charlotte.

He told journalists “see you in Paris” as he walked to his car after the match.

It is the first time Villa have been in the Champions League and they are targeting the club’s first top-flight European trophy since they won the European Cup in 1982 – the year William was born.

TV cameras had captured him looking tense in the crowd earlier in the game, wearing a green jacket and a club scarf.

William was dressed warmly on an evening which saw temperatures fall to just 2C in Birmingham.

Villa took a two-goal lead into the match after a 3-1 victory in Belgium in the first leg of the tie.

The game was sealed by two goals from Marco Asensio and one from Ian Maatsen, all in the second half, giving Villa a 6-1 win on aggregate.

William had visited the team on Tuesday, watching the squad in training from the sidelines and speaking with players Morgan Rogers and Matty Cash.