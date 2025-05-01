Prince of Wales says he is ‘in awe’ of triple-amputee veteran injured in Iraq

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has said he is “in awe” of a triple-amputee veteran who said he “holds no bitterness” about being injured in service.

William met Major Peter Norton while hosting a reception to recognise the achievements of holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross with the King and Queen on Thursday evening.

Major Norton was awarded the George Cross in 2006 after checking for an improvised explosive device (IED) near Baghdad in Iraq the year before, leading to the loss of his left leg, severe injuries to his right leg, abdomen, back and left arm.

“I’m spread across three countries,” the 62-year-old joked to Charles, who became patron of the VC and GC Association when he became King.

Major Norton told William at the Windsor Castle reception that he was thrilled that the Prince of Wales is now president of the association.

The Prince of Wales said he was in awe of Major Norton, who later told reporters of his injuries: “I hold no bitterness, it is what it is.”

He told William: “My experience of it was, if I’m absolutely honest, if we were doing in 2005 what we were doing in 2010 I would be walking now.”

“Really?” the Prince of Wales replied.

Major Norton said he believes advances in technology and healthcare would have made a difference to his outcome.

Other award-holders at the reception included Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry, 45, who received the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest military honour, for twice saving colleagues while under fire in Iraq.

Keith Payne, who fought in Vietnam and Korea, came over from Australia for the reception.

The 91-year-old was awarded the Victoria Cross after he led Australian troops from danger in Vietnam after a massive enemy attack.

Earlier that evening, Charles and Camilla were given a “beautiful” tree by the King and Queen of Sweden, which they planted together.

The King and Queen welcomed Carl Gustaf and his wife Silvia to the Home Park, where they planted the young Swedish oak.

In the sunny grounds on the hottest start to May since records began, the kings put soil over the base of the tree before the queens watered it together.

“With any luck it’ll take to the soil, I hope,” Charles said.

The King thanked the Swedish royal family’s gardeners for the tree, and the Queen said it was beautiful.

The King of Sweden used a spade which his great-grandfather, Gustavus V, used to plant an English oak in Windsor Great Park in 1908.

A member of the Crown estate said: “It is now a big oak tree that is still alive today.”

The tree was planted to mark Charles and Camilla’s coronation, almost two years ago, and is twinned with another Swedish oak that will be planted by Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, at the Royal Djurgarden in Stockholm.