William gets ball rolling to help Mousehole AFC replace pot-hole ridden road

The Prince of Wales has stepped in to help a Cornish football team struggling with access to their club down a pothole-ridden lane.

Mousehole AFC, located close to Land’s End in the tiny village of Paul, were facing traffic congestion, damaged vehicles and logistical headaches for visiting teams and supporters.

Football fan William, who is also patron of the FA, took action after reading in The Guardian last year that the most westerly club in the English leagues was rising up the ranks despite its practical woes.

He helped bring together a coalition of people to solve the problem, with construction work due to begin this week on a new road.

William, an Aston Villa devotee, pledged to visit the Cornish club soon, saying: “I have seen time and time again that community hubs are essential in providing the spaces for people to come together, to build stronger communities and to allow people to thrive.

“It is a privilege to be able to help the local community access Mousehole AFC. I’d like to personally add my thanks for all the hard work that’s gone into making it happen.

“I look forward to seeing the new road for myself as soon as I can.”

The heir to the throne’s private secretary Ian Patrick revealed at the annual Duchy of Cornwall financial briefing on Monday: “These people weren’t being heard.

“You know they needed an access road, and there was no one championing their cause, and the prince very, very directly decided to champion their cause.”

He added: “They were facing a serious issue: a narrow, pothole-ridden access road was causing problems for the club as well as the local community.

“So the prince wanted to see what can be done, and has helped bring together a coalition of people to solve the problem.”

Mr Patrick said the new road would solve the transport issue, and also allow the club to expand while supporting sports, social and cultural events in the wider community.

The football club is not on Duchy of Cornwall land but it is in a remote Cornish community that the prince – who is the Duke of Cornwall – wanted to personally support.

The prince and his Duchy of Cornwall estate worked with CRH, a building materials group, to see if they could help develop a lasting solution.

The construction, which also includes new parking facilities, is taking place at no cost to the club, after contributions from a number of businesses and the generosity of local landowner Paul Pond, who has granted access to part of his land.

The new road is expected to be completed in time for the start of Mousehole AFC’s 2025/26 season in the Pitching In Southern League Division One South in August.

The Guardian reported last year that the club had been attracting ­talented young players from London and other big cities despite being located down a bumpy, potholed track.

Mousehole (pronounced mowzel) is home to about 500 people, but its team is playing against towns with populations that are 50 times that size.