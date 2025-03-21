Prince of Wales meets troops on visit to military base in Estonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales met Estonian forces training alongside British troops when he visited a major military base in the Baltic state.

William is making a two-day visit to Estonia to strengthen UK ties with its Nato ally and support British forces stationed in the country providing a deterrent to Russian aggression.

The future king arrived at Tapa military base in the north of the country wearing a military camouflage outfit and beret.

The visit was made in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment and later he will meet soldiers from his regiment’s 1st Battalion taking over Nato duties in Estonia from The Royal Dragoon Guards.

During his time at the base he will take part in a handover ceremony and join troops training in trench warfare and have the opportunity to ride in a Challenger 2 tank.

William is a former army officer who trained at Sandhurst military academy and joined the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals before training as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

UK troops lead a battlegroup in Estonia and the 900 British service personnel in the country are the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year long invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – which border Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation are increasingly concerned.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

William chatted to soldiers from the 1st Estonian brigade when he arrived and asked them about the first six months of their training.

Speaking to the 13 soldiers chosen to meet him, William said: “It’s great to meet you guys and great to be here.

“How’s it working with the Brits? You don’t have to say nice things just because I’m here!”

The soldiers told him their experience had been “good” and “very successful”.

William replied: “I bet you guys are pleased it’s going to be spring soon. It gets quite cold here, right?”

One soldier said: “Spring started yesterday so we are happier now.”