William speaks to Saudi women about freedoms and societal change

The Prince of Wales quizzed Saudi women about recent freedoms that have transformed their prospects after a night spent dining with their leader.

William discussed the changes to Saudi Arabian society spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he toured an ambitious Sports Boulevard creating a green thoroughfare in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Saudi ruler, known by his initials MBS, hosted the prince for an intimate dinner on Monday evening as William began his three-day trip to strengthen ties with one of the UK’s closest Middle East allies.

A royal source said: “The prince enjoyed an evening with the crown prince. It was warm, far-ranging conversation which touched on many elements of UK-Saudi bilateral relationship.

“The prince gifted MBS an England shirt signed and worn by captain Harry Kane at the England vs Senegal friendly on June 10 2025.”

William began his first full day of the visit walking along a section of the boulevard, nominated for his Earthshot Prize, that connects cycling paths, horse trails, green parks, and cultural landmarks across more than 70 miles.

The project supports the core quality-of-life initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, to transform the kingdom into a diversified and sustainable economy.

William stopped at a popular cafe and chatted to locals including Reem Alrowaili and her seven-year-old daughter Eliana Mufti.

Ms Alrowaili said after chatting to the prince, who was gifted three grape-flavoured lollipops by Eliana for his children: “We were talking about the changes and women’s empowerment.

“I am 43 years old, I lived the old days where we were not allowed to do anything, and now I’m really happy for my daughter because she will experience the good life, the better life.”