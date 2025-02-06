Prince of Wales discusses rural isolation with young farmers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales said it is important to break down any “taboos and stigmas around mental health” as he met young farmers to discuss rural isolation and loneliness.

William was visiting a farm where he took part in a roundtable event hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.

During the event on Thursday, at East Scryne Farm near Carnoustie in Angus, he met young farmers from the local area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

The prince, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, discussed issues such as what sort of support is available and the impact of social media in helping them stay connected with others.

He told them: “I love the countryside and I love farming as well. And I am conscious that it’s an area that needs maybe a little bit of support and understanding that there is access and support out there for young farmers, as well as making sure we are breaking down any taboos and stigmas around mental health.

“Because I think in the farming world it’s maybe not talked about as much as in other sectors – and yet we know it exists.

“So I particularly wanted to hear a little bit today about how all of you felt and hear it from the horse’s mouth whether we’re getting better at talking about it, whether you feel the support is out there, what your recollections and feelings are about rural isolation and mental health.”

Viki Johnston, who farms with her family on the Glamis Castle estate and also works on a farm near Forfar, said it was good that the prince is taking an interest.

She said: “He was really enthusiastic about young farmers and what we are doing as an association, and he seem really knowledgeable about the struggles we face.”

The 25-year-old said the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs offers a great support network as farming can be isolating, with farmers sometimes spending up to 16 hours a day working alone.

Alistair McCarthy, 23, who farms near Glamis, said: “It was really nice to speak to the prince. He showed a great interest in farming and young people and it was really positive to see there is support from the royal family.”

The visit aimed to highlight William’s commitment to supporting those in farming communities.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation (also known as Yellow Wellies), said the charity is a small organisation and that it is wonderful to have the Prince take an interest.

She said: “The young farmers are so enthusiastic and hard working and they should be celebrated so it’s lovely to have someone like the Prince come and listen.

“He was very interested in everything that the young farmers wanted to talk about.”

During his visit to the strawberry farm, which is run by James and Kate Porter, William was also shown polytunnels that were damaged by Storm Eowyn last month.

The family have been growing strawberries there since the 1960s and sell to supermarkets including Marks and Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Morrison, Asda and Aldi.

The prince also encountered two UV-powered robot vehicles which are used to kill off mildew spores in the polytunnels.

Mr Porter said: “It was great to have him here so we could talk about all the good stuff and the issues that we have as well. It was a very engaging conversation.”

In 2023, the Duchy of Cornwall and William launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the sector.

After the roundtable, William visited Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear how the organisation is helping people build a sense of community and learn new skills.

The group was founded in 2015 and is run by local volunteers who meet weekly to take part in a range of activities such as woodwork, crafting and gardening.

During a tour around the facility William spoke to members and tried his hand at putting together a “tree climber” – garden ornaments resembling gnomes dotted around the exterior of the building as decorations.

Chairman Derek Stewart, 77, said he did not sleep the night beforehand because of his excitement about meeting the Prince of Wales and introducing him to members.

“A lot of the discussion was about mental wellbeing and how we deal with that and how we progress with that,” he said.

“It was such an honour to meet him.

“He’s really down to earth, you can sit and talk to him, he puts you at ease as soon as you start talking to him.”

Mr Stewart, a former chef, went on to stress his enjoyment of the Men’s Shed and the benefits that come from learning new skills from other members.

“Ten years ago I would never have lifted a drill,” he said.

“I used a hammer to fix everything.

“I can fix basically anything now.

“This is what I think is the best thing about the Men’s Shed, you learn new skills.

“You’re always learning – it’s a fantastic thing.”