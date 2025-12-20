William tells of respect for SAS as he becomes charity patron

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has told of his respect for the Special Air Service (SAS) as he agreed to become patron of the charity for the elite Army unit.

William has stepped into the role at the SAS Regimental Association, giving royal support to the secretive special force.

In a newsletter to members confirming the patronage, the association’s chairperson shared their “delight” at the announcement.

William said in the newsletter: “It is with a deep sense of honour and respect that I accept your invitation to become patron of the Special Air Service Regimental Association.

“The SAS has long stood as a symbol of courage, resilience and unwavering dedication to duty and the service of this country.

“The association continues that camaraderie forged on the battlefield and provides essential support to its members and families.”

The Prince of Wales said he looks forward to working alongside the association, which looks after serving members and veterans of the SAS, and pledged to help ensure “the sacrifices and achievements of SAS members past and present are recognised”.

William first visited Stirling Lines, the headquarters of 22 SAS Regiment in Credenhill, Herefordshire, as a young boy, and spent time with the SAS as a young officer.

He has maintained contact with the community since then and will further his support in the patronage.

“At this special time of year, I wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year,” William added.

“May the festive season bring comfort, joy and renewed strength to all within the SAS family.”

As a senior member of the royal family, William is affiliated to a number of military regiments from all three branches of the armed forces including as Royal Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

He completed more than seven years of military service after his officer training at Sandhurst.

He was commissioned as a British Army officer in December 2006 but also had attachments in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, where he finished his military career as a search and rescue helicopter pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey in 2013.